AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.71

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.71 and traded as low as C$33.87. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$34.03, with a volume of 86,521 shares changing hands.

BOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$918.58 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

