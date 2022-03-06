Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.16

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.16 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.60). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,236,439 shares trading hands.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.91) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.16.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($90,567.56). Insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $11,699,000 in the last ninety days.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

