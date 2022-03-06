Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.65

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $14.47. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 880 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

