Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.65

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $14.47. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 880 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.