Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.66

Mar 6th, 2022

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.66 and traded as low as C$21.70. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 10,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

