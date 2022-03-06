Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.66

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.66 and traded as low as C$21.70. Information Services shares last traded at C$21.70, with a volume of 10,562 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.