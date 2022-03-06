DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $432.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.91. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,504 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

