Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.43 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

