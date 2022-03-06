Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
UBER stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
