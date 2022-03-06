Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.