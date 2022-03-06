2,381 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after buying an additional 89,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.