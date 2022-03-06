Jefferies Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 104.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.06 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.