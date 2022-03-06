UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,851 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $44,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $256,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 101.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $84.03 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.