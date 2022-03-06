Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

