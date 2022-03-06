UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48.95 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $48,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $90.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

