US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,327,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $46,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

USFD opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

