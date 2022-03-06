Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $66.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

