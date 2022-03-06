Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $80,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 196.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after buying an additional 392,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after buying an additional 354,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

