Comerica Bank Purchases 5,855 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

