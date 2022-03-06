Cetera Investment Advisers Has $417,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after buying an additional 609,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,832,000 after purchasing an additional 672,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

