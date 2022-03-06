Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $78,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

ITT stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

