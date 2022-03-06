Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $600.84 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $947.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

