Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

