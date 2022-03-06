Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.77 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
