CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 74,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,026 shares of company stock worth $79,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

