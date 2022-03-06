McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.11. McAfee has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 24,411,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $634,705,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McAfee by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McAfee by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 395,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McAfee by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

