Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

