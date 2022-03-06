Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 590.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

