Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

