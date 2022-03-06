Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 15,320 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 195,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

