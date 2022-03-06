Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

