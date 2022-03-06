Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,020,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

