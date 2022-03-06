PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

