Innova Wealth Partners Buys 51,895 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 935.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

