VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

