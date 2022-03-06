National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,004.03

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,004.03 ($13.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,130.77 ($15.17). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,110.60 ($14.90), with a volume of 6,232,166 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.95) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.30 ($14.11).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,082.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,004.03. The firm has a market cap of £40.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,067 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,313.51). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,881 shares of company stock worth $2,006,426 in the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

