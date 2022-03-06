bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

Shares of bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.50. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 552 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.63%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.