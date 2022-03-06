Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.01

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.06). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.02), with a volume of 46,227 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
