CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Update

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the January 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05. CRA International has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

