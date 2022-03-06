Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 31st total of 111,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,590 shares of company stock valued at $175,172. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

