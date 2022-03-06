Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,985.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,421.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,373.64. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,963.71 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.