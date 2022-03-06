Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.35.

