Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $42.02 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.