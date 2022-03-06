FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

