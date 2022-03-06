Activest Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 341.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $244.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.