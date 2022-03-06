iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $374.02 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

