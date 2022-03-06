Activest Wealth Management Acquires 921 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $95.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.