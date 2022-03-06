Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $80.67

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,730,000 after buying an additional 714,287 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,354,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

