The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

