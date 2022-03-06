SVB Leerink Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $27.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $193,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

