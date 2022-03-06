Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.510-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.51 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $464.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.68. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

