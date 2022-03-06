Activest Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $361.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.76 and a 200 day moving average of $562.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

