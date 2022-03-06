McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

